Mom of 2 NH children facing criminal charges in alleged abduction that led to Amber Alert

The mother of two New Hampshire children is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged abduction that prompted an Amber Alert.

Kaileigh Nichols, 34, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging her with two counts of felony interference with custody, according to the Somersworth Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued for Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8, after Nichols visited them at their grandmother’s home at 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and took them through a window, New Hampshire State Police said.

Nichols is the biological mother of the children but police say the grandmother has custody of them.

Investigators said Nichols drove away with the children in a vehicle that she took from a family member in Maine. Both children were found safe Friday morning in a hotel room in South Portland, Maine.

Nichols suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues, according to police.

Nichols is being held behind bars in Maine pending extradition to New Hampshire.

The incident remains under investigation.

