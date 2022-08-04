Mom of 2-year-old found dead in Oceanfront motel sent ‘suicidal’ texts to friend, court documents say

The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead Monday in a motel room at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront sent text messages to a friend that day which suggested she was suicidal, according to a search warrant request filed by police.

The friend contacted Virginia Beach police Monday to report a possibly suicidal person after receiving concerning texts from Leandra Andrade, according to the document, which was filed this week in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

“The text message said that they would look down on them from heaven,” an affidavit included with the search warrant request said. “She then posted pictures of her 2-year-old daughter on her Instagram and talking (sic) about her in the past tense.”

Andrade also texted her location to the friend: a room at the Cutty Sark Motel on Atlantic Avenue.

Police arrived there at about 3:30 that morning and forced their way into Andrade’s room. There, they found the 38-year-old woman unconscious and her daughter dead, the document said. Officers used naloxone — a drug that can reverse the effects of a drug overdose — to revive Andrade, the document said.

Among the items officers found in the room were an empty pill container and a glass bottle with powder in it, the search warrant request said. A knife also was found.

The cause and manner of the girl’s death has yet to be determined, according to a spokeswoman for the Tidewater Medical Examiner’s Office.

Andrade was due to have a bond hearing Thursday morning, with a public defender representing her, but it was postponed after the court was informed she’d hired Virginia Beach defense lawyer James Broccoletti to represent her. No new date has been set.

Andrade is from Washington and was last seen there Friday, according to D.C. police. She checked into the Cutty Sark Saturday and was due to check out Tuesday, the search warrant request said.

On July 26, Andrade’s estranged husband was awarded full legal custody of the couple’s daughter, Lanoix, but physical custody was split evenly between the parents, according to D.C. police.

Matt Andelman, a Maryland attorney who represents Andrade’s estranged husband, Fabio Andrade, issued a statement on his client’s behalf Wednesday in which Fabio Andrade mourned the loss of Lanoix and requested privacy for himself and his family.

The statement said Fabio Andrade had been “fighting tirelessly” since March to obtain full physical and legal custody of Lanoix. An existing, court-ordered custody schedule put Lanoix in her mother’s care last weekend, the statement said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com