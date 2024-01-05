Mom of 2, PTA leader replaces Keller school board member who resigned last month

Keller school board members voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint a new member to replace long-time trustee Ruthie Keyes, who resigned in December.

Heather Washington will begin serving immediately, according to a news release from the school district.

“I am humbled and honored to serve on the Keller ISD Board of Trustees,” Washington said.

Washington and her husband David have two children in the school district, where they have lived for 16 years.

Washington has volunteered with the PTA and with Keller 4-H. She is also vice president of membership for the Bear Creek Intermediate PTA for 2022-23, according to the district.

“We know Heather is committed to our students, our excellent teachers, and our amazing parents,” board president Charles Randklev said.

Keyes, who served on the Keller school board for 12 years, resigned during a heated discussion on a resolution to allow chaplains to serve as volunteers. Keller officials said chaplains would have to go through background checks and meet other requirements to volunteer and that they would not replace counselors.

Keyes told the Star-Telegram previously that her resignation was a culmination of a number of concerns, which included the chaplain resultion and book bans.