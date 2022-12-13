Mom of 3 killed in parking lot by stray bullet meant for teens, California police say

A mother of three was killed after being struck by a stray bullet meant for two teens in a California shopping center parking lot, media reports say.

Maria Del Refugio Mora, 36, died on Friday, Dec. 9, five days after being shot in Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a Dec. 10, news release.

Mora, who has children ages 3 to 15, had gone out Dec. 4 to buy food for her family and was leaving a liquor store, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. She was planning on meeting her husband and 3-year-old son who were leaving a pizzeria, police said, KTLA 5 News reported.

Video surveillance footage released by Santa Ana police shows a white sedan turn the corner near the plaza as two teens approach the parking lot. Just before the teens enter the parking lot, people exit the sedan, firing at the teens as they run and drop to the floor.

The car then drives away, the video shows.

“By the way the vehicle was driving, we do believe there was another person inside,” Sgt. Maria Lopez told NBC Los Angeles.

The two teens were not harmed, but Mora was struck by the gunfire, according to police.

“She was a loving wife and mother who adored them so much,” the GoFundMe said. “She never made it back home to her kids. They didn’t even get to say goodbye.”

The incident is still being investigated, according to police, but “detectives believe the motive could be gang related.”

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact them at 714-245- 8390.

Santa Ana is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

