Mom of 3 tried escaping through window before husband fatally shot her, officials say

A family is mourning after a mother of three was fatally shot by her husband at her Michigan home.

Alicia Lofton died from her injuries after she was shot multiple times in Grand Rapids on Aug. 17, just one day after serving her husband with divorce papers, according to court records.

Her estranged husband, Marcus Lofton, was free on bond from a domestic violence incident with his wife, which officials say happened in May. Part of the condition of his bond was that he was to have no contact with Alicia Lofton.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Aug. 17, police were called to Alicia Lofton’s home after a neighbor heard gunfire. The neighbor told police he heard arguing and gunshots, police say, then saw a man get into a maroon SUV and leave.

When police arrived, they found Alicia Lofton lying next to the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers determined that Marcus Lofton drove a similar vehicle. When police went to his listed address, they found him walking and detained him.

According to court records, Marcus Lofton confessed to killing Alicia Lofton.

Marcus Lofton is accused of telling police he and Alicia Lofton were arguing when he grabbed her pistol out of a drawer and tried to strike her with it, causing the gun to go off.

He said that, after the gun went off, Alicia Lofton ran into her room and locked the door, according to officials. Marcus Lofton said he forced the door open and saw Alicia Lofton trying to climb out of the window when he shot her multiple times, records show.

The two had been married since February. On May 18, Marcus Lofton was arrested on domestic violence charges , according to police. He was scheduled to return to court in September in that case.

Alicia Lofton’s family told Fox 17 that her three children are taking it the hardest. All three were getting ready to start school and will now have to go on without their mother.

“My oldest niece is graduating college next year. Her mom’s not going to be there. She’s going to be looking in the crowd to see her mom,” relative Faustino Garcia told the TV station. “It’s going to suck that my nephew is going to Grand Valley for his first year, and he’s looking for his mom to be there. It’s going to suck for my youngest niece, who’s in high school, who’s not going to have a mom there to pick out her prom dress.”

Marcus Lofton faces one count of murder and is scheduled to return to court at the end of August.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.