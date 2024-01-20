Mom, 30, is arrested in connection with death of 4-month-old baby in Rocklin

Rocklin police arrested a mother in connection with the death of a 4-month-old girl, the department said in a Saturday news release.

Police said they were called for a welfare check to an apartment on the 3000 block of Parkside Drive around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they found the baby unresponsive. After attempts to resuscitate the infant, police say, she was later pronounced dead.

The baby’s mother, 30-year-old Jazmin Johnson, was arrested by the officers. She was booked into South Placer County Jail on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and assault of a child.

Police say they are in early stages of investigating the incident.