Mom, 35, speaks out after her body rejected her third pregnancy: 'Very surreal'

Going into her third pregnancy, Courtney Yeager, 35, knew there was a chance she might encounter some challenges.

Yeager has a negative blood type, meaning her blood lacks a protein called Rh factor. And if her fetus were to have a positive blood type, that mismatch could create health problems for the baby-to-be.

For her two previous pregnancies — her sons are now 3 and 5 — Yeager received a shot to treat any potential problems. It's called RhoGAM and is meant to prevent the pregnant person's immune system from reacting to the Rh proteins in the fetus's blood.

Things went relatively smoothly for her first two pregnancies. But "when it came time for my third, that's when things really started to shift," Yeager, a radiologist assistant, ultrasound technologist and lactation consultant in Fairfield, Connecticut, tells TODAY.com. (Her husband, Ryan Yeager, is a film and video editor at NBC.)

At 23 weeks pregnant, she found out her baby "was likely becoming anemic" due to the blood type mismatch, Yeager says. "I went right from the ultrasound appointment to the hospital."

Mismatched blood can lead to fetal anemia

During pregnancy, it's normal for some fetal blood to cross the placenta into the mom's blood, Dr. Katherine Kohari, associate director of the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital’s Fetal Care Center and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com.

If pregnant people who have Rh-negative blood, as Yeager does, are exposed to enough of their fetus’s Rh-positive blood, their bodies may see that as foreign matter and launch an immune response to fight it.

“It mounts an immune response the same way it might fight off an infection or the flu,” Kohari says, meaning the body creates antibodies targeting the Rh protein in the fetus's blood.

This situation — called alloimmunization — doesn't usually develop until after a first pregnancy. That's because, most of the time, the amount of fetal blood that leaks through the placenta is small, Kohari explains. "So it gets diluted out, and the immune system doesn't recognize it," she says.

But, during childbirth, "there's a big mix" of blood, she adds, which can set off the mom's immune response and make the conditions riskier for future pregnancies.

The biggest worry? The pregnant person’s Rh antibodies are able to cross the placenta and start destroying the fetus’s red blood cells. At that point, “the baby becomes very anemic,” Kohari explains, a condition called hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.

And that’s exactly what happened to Yeager’s baby.

Courtney Yeager's third son, Beau, needed to spend six days in the NICU after birth to treat issues related to anemia. (Courtesy Courtney Yeager)

Yeager underwent six blood transfusions.

Today, there are about 4,000 cases of hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn in the U.S. each year, according to Boston Children’s Hospital. The condition is relatively uncommon these days thanks to medical advances in screening and treatment.

With her medical background and her penchant for research, the situation wasn't a total surprise for Yeager. "But when it's actually happening, it feels very surreal," she says.

Right after her 23-week ultrasound, Yeager underwent her first of six blood transfusions, which were delivered directly into the umbilical cord.

To perform a blood transfusion on a fetus, the medical team first draws a bit of the baby's blood to determine how severe the anemia is so they know how much blood to provide, explains Kohari, who performed the procedure for Yeager. Then, using ultrasound imaging to guide them, they insert the needle.

"We try to put it right into the umbilical cord — into the umbilical vein — where it connects to the placenta," Kohari says.

Yeager was given the option to receive a local anesthetic for the procedures, but that would've meant she'd have to be put to sleep if a complication arose requiring an emergency delivery. Her two previous births were intervention-free, and she wanted to be awake for the birth of her third child, if possible.

So, Yeager chose to have each of her six transfusions with an epidural. "It wasn't just thinking about one decision, it was weighing all of the factors," she says. "Even as somebody who had been somewhat prepared and educated about what can happen, those are all unexpected and hard conversations to think about."

Yeager needed a blood transfusion every two weeks until she was 34 weeks, at which point the risks of transfusions outweighed the risks of delivering the baby.

And, at 35 weeks, she was induced on May 13, 2022, which is coincidentally the date of her marriage anniversary.

Working closely with both a team of midwives and the maternal-fetal medicine team at Yale, as well as relying on the hypnobirthing skills she'd learned in her first two pregnancies, "I was ultimately able to have the unmedicated birth, even being induced (with) a high-risk pregnancy," she says. "That's something that was kind of a silver lining for me."

Finally, Yeager was able to take a deep breath.

After birth, baby Beau stayed in the NICU for six days to deal with conditions related to the anemia. But even after coming home, his — and Yeager's — ordeal wasn't over.

"About three weeks after we got home, I started to notice that he was getting very pale," she recalls, which was a sign that he was becoming anemic again. He received another three blood transfusions over the course of five months before his body began making enough of his own blood — and Yeager finally allowed herself to feel the emotional weight of all that she'd been carrying.

"During all of this I was in such mom mode, and up until that five-month mark, I didn't really take a deep breath. ... All of the emotions hit me at that point like a ton of bricks," Yeager says.

"I cried at the appointment and on my way home," she adds, "We called our family members (and) everyone was just in tears that he had turned the corner."

During those hard months, Yeager says she leaned on her family as well as support groups on Facebook. She's proud of herself for making informed decisions about her health and advocating for her birth preferences, even when her situation got complicated. And she has a new appreciation for people who donate blood — especially those nine who donated the blood that saved her baby's life.

Today, Beau is perfectly healthy. "He is the biggest ball of joy for all of us and he's like everybody's baby," Yeager says. "You would never know that any of this happened."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com