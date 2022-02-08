Mom of 4-year-old missing in Kentucky since 2020 is arrested in Kansas, officials say

The mother of Serenity Ann McKinney, a 4-year-old Kentucky girl who was last seen more than a year ago, was arrested in Kansas, officials say.

Catherine McKinney, along with her boyfriend Dakota Hill, were jailed on Sunday, Feb. 6, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records show they were arrested on warrants.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky said they face custodial interference charges and will be transferred to Kentucky.

A missing persons poster shared last week by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Serenity’s parents were refusing to cooperate with officers.

Concerned family members have not seen Serenity since Dec. 24, 2020, according to the poster. Cameron said they are concerned she is in danger.

Serenity has blonde hair, blue eyes and a possible birth mark on her stomach. It’s unknown where her last location is, but the attorney general’s office said she was possibly in Shelby, Bullitt or Jefferson counties, the latter of which includes Louisville.

Cameron has urged Kentuckians to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 502-633-4324 if they have any information about Serenity’s whereabouts.