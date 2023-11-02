Mom of 4 suffers broken bones in Whittier hit-and-run caught on video
A mother of four suffered several broken bones after she was struck by a fleeing driver in Whittier.
The media maven's annual Favorite Things list just dropped, and it's packed with giftable goodies like this multitasking lip and cheek tint.
You can always just rewatch 'Hereditary,' but just in case, here are five indie A24 horror movies to try.
The "King of Queens" actress is trying to unload her L.A. home of 20 years, putting the lavish property back on the market for the third time this year at a reduced price of $12.5 million.
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in Gaza's largest refugee camp for a second day in a row.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
With the ever-growing interest in generative AI and large language models, customers are looking for ways to get started with the technology quickly. Today, the company announced Snowflake Cortex, a fully managed service designed to help both business users and developers work with AI-fueled applications on the Snowflake platform. For business analysts, it provides access to several AI tools built on Snowflake's own custom LLMs to make it easier and faster to interact with data stored in Snowflake.
Kara Roselle Smith touches on the importance of creativity and why she shares the stories of her and her people The post Afro-Indigenous creative Kara Roselle Smith educates others through stories of her Native ancestors appeared first on In The Know.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Getting the required permits for construction can take an excruciatingly long time in many cities -- whether it’s for a residential or commercial project. One new proptech startup is out to make the process much less painful -- and faster -- for businesses, and has already landed several large customers such as Chick-fil-A, Domino’s and Chipotle. For businesses like these, time is money.
Fans of the popular video game are very concerned about the new movie because of one scene that's going viral. But is it even real?
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
The Biden White House unveiled its ambitious next steps to guide national AI development on Monday backed by "the force of law."
Monday's Game 3 would be an optimal time for the All-Star who led the American League in hits this season to break out of his October-long slump.
Talks between Chrysler parent Stellantis and the United Auto Workers were continuing late on Friday afternoon as they engage in intensive bargaining.
Two of the biggest groups to oppose robotaxi expansion in California are now formally working together. Teamsters 856, which is tied to one of the longest-standing labor unions in the U.S., and Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a group that advocates for app-based workers, said on Friday they'll work together to push for "responsible guardrails on autonomous vehicles [(AVs)] to ensure public safety and protect driving jobs." The partnership isn't solely about limiting AVs, yet robotaxi companies including Waymo and Cruise are racking up adversaries, as well as allies, as they expand.
Oil jumped as much as 3% after the Israeli army said it would expand its ground operations in Gaza, signaling it was moving closer to an invasion.
This week on the Autoblog podcast, Greg and Jeremy talk Japan Mobility Show, the UAW strike, and Honda's decision to bail on GM's cheap EV platform.
TwitchCon 2023 closed out a tense year for the platform, which was punctuated by rounds of layoffs, unpopular policy decisions and the sting of competitors poaching major streamers with glitzy non-exclusive deals and more favorable revenue splits. Twitch managed to mend its fraught relationship with its community by walking back several controversial policy decisions in the months leading up to TwitchCon. During the event’s opening ceremony, the company offered an olive branch to its streamers by announcing that it would allow simulcasting to any other livestreaming service.
Here are the highlights from this past week, from the war in Israel to a partial resolution of the United Auto Worker strike.
Nissan is bringing three performance-inspired concepts based on the Rogue, the Frontier, and the Sentra, respectively, to SEMA 2023.