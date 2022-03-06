Mom and 6-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in their Bronx home

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their Bronx home, police said Sunday.

Cops discovered the 26-year-old mother and her young daughter dead from multiple stab wounds inside their home on Monticello Ave. near Cranford Ave. in Wakefield about 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

A concerned relative had asked police to check on them.

Cops have not yet released the victim’s names and have made no arrests in their slaying.