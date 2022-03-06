Mom and 6-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in their Bronx home

NEW YORK — A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their Bronx home, police said Sunday.

Officers discovered the 26-year-old mother and her young daughter dead from multiple stab wounds inside their home on Monticello Avenue near Strang Avenue in Wakefield about 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

A concerned neighbor had asked police to check on them, sources said.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother said she’s still waiting for a call from detectives to formally notify her that her daughter is dead.

“I thought my daughter was going to end up dead,” she said, though she wouldn’t elaborate on why.

“She is an amazing daughter, mother, person,” she added. “She’s got a heart of gold. She is beautiful inside and out.”

Police found three knives in the home, though it’s not clear if any of them were used in the killing.

No arrests have been made.

