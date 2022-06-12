Mom and 7 children hospitalized after rollover crash on highway, Illinois police say

An SUV packed with children crashed and rolled over into a ditch along an Illinois highway, injuring seven children and one adult inside, according to state police.

Around 12:30 a.m. on June 12, police responded to the scene of the crash on Interstate 90 near milepost 61, in Cook County, which encompasses most of Chicago.

A 2003 GMC Yukon was heading east when it rolled and slammed into a ditch on the right side of the interstate, a police release said. The adult and seven children were taken to area hospitals, and at least four of the children “had serious to life-threatening injuries.”

The SUV was being driven by the mother of the children, police told news outlets.

Two right lanes were closed for investigation until about 4:30 a.m., according to police.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

“The investigation is still in its infancy, and once further information becomes available an update will be provided,” the release said.

Teen girl dead after car filled with high schoolers plunges into bayou, Texas cops say

5 killed when school van pulls in front of big rig on Arkansas highway, cops say

16-year-old dies in stolen SUV after it crashes fleeing from police, Louisiana cops say

Mom celebrating 3-year-old’s birthday choked by zipline rope, Illinois lawsuit says