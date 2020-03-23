Mom of 7-month-old with coronavirus speaks out: What parents should know

A mom in South Carolina is sharing a message to other parents after her 7-month-old son was diagnosed with COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus.

Children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Courtney Doster, a mom of three, wants other parents to know it is possible for their children to get the virus.

Doster's 7-month-old son Emmett tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17. She and her husband, the parents of three children, took their son, their youngest child, to the hospital after his fever spiked to over 104 degrees.

"Emmett started showing signs last Monday of a sickness," Doster told "Good Morning America." "He woke up from his nap and he was warm."

"I checked his temperature and it was a low-grade fever to begin with, and pretty quickly it started to climb to 103," she said. "We got on the phone with his pediatrician and ... we finally got the call to go get tested for urgent care."

"And that’s where he was swabbed for [COVID-19], flu, RSV and they also did chest X-rays and that confirmed pneumonia," Doster said. "They sent us home and we got the positive [COVID-19] results in 24 hours."

Doster says her mother, Emmett's grandmother, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. The family was exposed prior to her knowing she had the virus, according to Doster.

"He had no other signs of being sick," she said of Emmett, who has been recovering at home since his diagnosis. "He wasn’t whiny or fussy and that’s what is really scary -- we didn’t even realize he was having these types of symptoms."

Doster, her husband, Emmett, and his two siblings, ages 2 and 4, are quarantining at home for 14 days, under a legal contract with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The rest of the family is not showing symptoms of coronavirus but Doster remains concerned. Since symptoms can develop several days after initial exposure, she has been monitoring her family members closely.

"We’re keeping an eye on everyone, checking their fevers, listening to them, making sure they show no signs of sicknesses," Doster said. "So far so good."

The number of U.S. cases of coronavirus has topped 35,000, spanning across every state as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

"It’s very scary -- the unknowns, the what if’s -- so we just want parents to take this seriously," said Doster. "Keep your babies at home. Wash your hands. It’s hard to keep their little hands out of their mouths, but we encourage you to keep very close eye on them and their symptoms."

What experts want parents to know

The CDC has said in recent days that more young people than initially thought are getting seriously ill due to coronavirus, although zero patients under the age of 19 have died from the virus.

In children, COVID-19 is likely to present as either asymptomatic or be indistinguishable from a regular, common cold or influenza, according to Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital Colorado who specializes in infectious diseases and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Committee on Infectious Diseases.

"This virus does seem to be able to cause significant disease in children but [is] not dramatically different from other typical, common childhood infections," he told "GMA." "There are some small percentages of children, based on what we’re seeing in other countries, that do get sick and require hospitalization, but that is really not much different, at least at this point, than other typical respiratory viruses."