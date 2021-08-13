Mom, 8-year-old daughter found tied to bed and fatally shot in St. Louis

A teenager gunned down three people, including a young mother and her 8-year-old daughter, during two separate shootings at the victims' homes in St. Louis, authorities said Thursday.

Prinshun McClain, 18, was booked on three counts of murder, one count of burglary and four counts of armed criminal action, according to a St. Louis police statement.

He was arrested on the other side of the Mississippi River, in Granite City, Illinois, where he remained in custody on Friday morning, St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said.

"It's just so unreal. Well, now I have a little relief because they caught him," Terri Ward, the mother of victim Terri Bankhead, told reporters shortly after the arrest.

The first victim, 26-year-old student Victoria Manisco, was found dead Wednesday morning on the porch of her home near 1100 Dover Place after she'd been shot late Tuesday night, police said.

Then eight miles north, in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street, Bankhead and daughter Da’nilya Edwards were found fatally shot Wednesday at about 3 p.m., authorities said.

Bankhead's mother had unsuccessfully tried reaching her daughter for hours before going the victims' Pleasant Street apartment where she made the horrific discovery, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.

The slain 27-year-old woman and her daughter were found tied up, investigators told NBC affiliate KSDK.

"This is very tragic," Hayden said. "Too much for anyone to bear."

it wasn't immediately clear if McClain had retained a lawyer and a Granite City police representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.