Mom of 8 vanishes after telling kids she was on the way home, Michigan cops say

A mother of eight children has been missing for days, and her disappearance is considered “concerning,” Michigan police say.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, leaving her home in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. She spoke to her children on the phone at 10:20 p.m. telling them she would be home soon, but authorities say she never arrived.

Her truck was found abandoned Sunday, the sheriff’s office says.

“Any time somebody is reported missing after four, five days and there’s no reasonable explanation into why they’re not around is concerning,” Portage Public Safety Chief Nick Armold said, according to WMMT.

Kelley is 5 feet, 10 inches, 130 pounds and has long blonde hair with brown eyes, the sheriff’s office says. She has tattoos on her forearms, left thigh and right ankle.

She also “always wears (a) silver heart necklace,” authorities say.

“Our real concern is to try to find this young lady for her family,” Armold told WOOD. “We know that they’re struggling with her being missing and it makes total sense. Hopefully we can bring this to a happy conclusion at some point. We just need more time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

