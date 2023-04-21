Mom and 9-year-old daughter bludgeoned to death in New Jersey home

A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were found dead in their Roselle, New Jersey, home on Thursday, CBS New York reported.

Family members said Keisha Morrison and her daughter Kelsey were bludgeoned to death inside their home and were discovered dead by police inside the girl's room.

Family members said the suspect, who sources told CBS New York was arrested out of state, was at the house when police arrived. Somehow, he got into the victim's car and dropped it off around the corner.

Keisha Morrison and her 9-year-old daughter were bludgeoned to death inside their home in Roselle, New Jersey, family members said. @csloantv reports. https://t.co/MTFDRTJCue — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 20, 2023

"We demand justice for my niece. She didn't deserve this. We demand justice for my sister-in-law," said Atasha Scott, Morrison's sister-in-law.

Scott said Morrison's husband arrived and busted his wife's bedroom door.

"When he went into the room he found a crime scene," said Scott. Sources told CBS New York the bodies were found under a mattress.

Morrison's husband called police, then the family was taken away and officers broke the news to them hours later.

"Unfortunately, Kelsey and Keisha are deceased and that's what they told us," said Scott. "Kelsey was a firecracker, strong personality. Keisha was quiet, never see her angry."

Kelsey's 10th birthday would've been this weekend. The family was planning a trip a to Disneyland.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said they would not release information on the case.

