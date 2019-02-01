Mom Able to Breastfeed Newborn After Beating Cancer and Getting Mastectomy

When Bo Smith found out she had stage three breast cancer, she didn’t think she’d ever get pregnant—let alone breastfeed. But after beating cancer and having a mastectomy, she was able to do both, which the new mom is calling a miracle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old from Sugarland, Texas was first diagnosed in February 2015 after she discovered an abnormal lump in her left breast. Doctors determined it was inflammatory breast cancer, a rare but very aggressive form of the disease.

Smith then underwent over 44 rounds of chemotherapy, six drug treatments, and a mastectomy to remove her left breast. “I wanted to keep my [right breast], because if there was a chance that I could have children in the future, I wanted to be able to breastfeed them,” she told PEOPLE.

One year after her diagnosis, in February 2016, Smith learned she was in remission but that she would have to wait another two years before she could even try to get pregnant (which she was told would be incredibly difficult). At that point, despite the doctors’ advice to use IVF to increase her chances, Smith decided to try conceiving naturally.

And much to her surprise, she was pregnant two months later. “It was shocking,” she told PEOPLE. “When I was diagnosed I thought that was it, and I would never be a mom. I never even pictured myself being here.”





“Never be ashamed of a scar. It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you”I can’t begin to explain… Posted by Bo Smith on Thursday, August 23, 2018

Smith gave birth to her son James (named after her fiance) on August 18, 2018. And the new mom said on Facebook that she “can’t begin to explain how this feels everyday to be able to breastfeed my son.”

In the interview with PEOPLE, she added, “Every time he latches on I feel amazed that this is actually happening. That I have a son, that he’s mine, that I made him and he’s breastfeeding.”

Related Articles:

The post Mom Able to Breastfeed Newborn After Beating Cancer and Getting Mastectomy appeared first on Fatherly.