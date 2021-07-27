Mom accused of bringing 7-month-old son along during home break-in, NC deputies say

Mark Price
·1 min read

A foiled home break-in became even more awkward this week, when deputies in western North Carolina discovered their suspect brought along an infant, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Nix Creek Road, outside of Marion, officials said in a news release. Marion is about 96 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Deputies say they were alerted to a possible break-in that night and arrived to find an intruder was still inside the home.

The suspect — identified as 28-year-old Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel — was accompanied by a 7-month-old, officials said. The child was her son, investigators say.

A search of the scene revealed Reel “had gone into the house and stolen medication, a power saw, coins, knives, socks and jewelry,” deputies said. “Deputies found pills in her possession,” the release said.

Reel lives on Carrie Street in Marion, about three miles west of the home she was arrested in, officials said.

She faces a series of charges, including child abuse, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, officials said.

The infant “was placed with family members” after Reel’s arrest, officials said.

