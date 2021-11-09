Mom accused of ‘capital murder’ after her 3-month-old found dead in crib, AL cops say

A 24-year-old woman is accused of “capital murder” after her 3-month-old son was found dead in a crib, Alabama police said.

East Precinct officers were called to an apartment in Birmingham just before 10 a.m. Nov. 6 and found Treymon Jenkins “lying in a baby bed unresponsive and not breathing,” according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Treymon was taken to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Now the baby’s mother, Jasmine Hutcherson, is facing capital murder charges and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond, police said.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide by the Jefferson County coroner on Nov. 7, according to police.

Hutcherson’s charges are based on preliminary evidence as investigators continue to “interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence,” police said.

The death of Treymon is Birmingham’s 91st murder investigation this year, police said.

Birmingham is about 90 miles northwest of Montgomery.