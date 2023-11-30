Mom accused of drowning 9-year-old daughter who used wheelchair, CA officials say

A mom was arrested after being accused of drowning her 9-year-old daughter who used a wheelchair, California officials said.

On Nov. 24, the girl’s body was found after police performed a welfare check at her Westminster home, McClatchy News previously reported.

The girl’s mother, Khadiyjah Aliyyah Pendergraph, 32, is accused of drowning her daughter, who could not speak, in the bathtub before leaving her body for days, according to Nov. 28 news release by the Orange County District Attorney.

The girl’s dad called police to report his daughter was missing and request a welfare check after getting “concerning messages” from Pendergraph “regarding their daughter,” officials said.

He had tried to pick his daughter up for Thanksgiving, but the apartment’s door was locked and no one answered, prosecutors said.

“While families across America sat down to Thanksgiving dinner with their loved ones, this little disabled girl’s lifeless body was left to rot in a bathtub after being drowned by her own mother,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. “Words simply do not exist to express the utter heartbreak knowing this little girl could not even scream for help as her mother pushed her underwater and cut her life so tragically and so unnecessarily short.”

Pendergraph was arrested in a grocery store parking lot and has been charged with murder, officials said. If convicted, she faces 25 years to life in prison.

Westminster is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

