Mom accused of hitting children, pushing officer

Jan. 4—An Odessa Police Department officer was hurt last week after responding to a family disturbance that also resulted in injuries to two children.

According to an OPD report, officers received a 911 call around 6:20 p.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of West Monahans Street about an intoxicated woman hitting her children.

When the officers arrived, they found Christine Galvan, 33, sitting on the couch and when a corporal asked her what was going on, Galvan stood up in an "aggressive manner and began being belligerent." According to the report, Galvan pushed the corporal and when she tried to detain Galvan, Galvan pulled her necklace and radio equipment from her, breaking them and causing scratches all around her neck.

Galvan's 12-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son told officers Galvan came home drunk and crying because she'd lost a friend to suicide. According to the report, the daughter said Galvan punched her in the back of the head while she tried to help her up some stairs and when her brother came to her rescue, Galvan threw a punch at him.

At that point, they were "choking, punching, pushing, slapping and kicking each other," the boy said. His mother also spit on him, he said.

Officers noted the boy had scratches around his neck, a cut on his nose and a ripped shirt. The girl told officers she was in pain from being punched.

Galvan was arrested on suspicion of assault on a public servant and two counts of injury to a child, all third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison. She remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $30,000.