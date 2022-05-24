Mom accused of leaving twins alone

May 23—The mother of twin 3-year-old boys was arrested last week after Odessa police said she left them alone for an unknown period of time.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer went to a home in the 400 block of East 50th Street around 8:15 a.m. Thursday because an alarm was going off showing a living room's window had been broken.

When the officer arrived no windows were broken and he could hear children inside and a loud TV. When he knocked on the door, he could see the door handle moving, but the door remained closed, the report stated.

The officer called a phone number associated with the home and the man who answered said his wife, Juliet Uhegbu, was supposed to be home with their children and he'd call her. According to the report, the man called the officer back and said his wife was on her way home.

Uhegbu arrived home at 9 a.m. and told the officer she'd only been gone about 15 minutes and explained she'd been picking up some medication, the report stated.

After telling Uhegbu he'd been at the house 45 minutes, she said she'd left the twins home alone because she wasn't going too far away and wouldn't be gone very long, the report stated.

Uhegbu was arrested on suspicion of two counts of abandonment/endangerment of a child with intent to return, a state jail felony. She was released Friday after posting two surety bonds totaling $6,000.