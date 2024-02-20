Mom accused of letting child wax nude women arrested, charged with neglect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman accused of posting her child waxing nude women on social media has been arrested and charged, according to Memphis Police.

Jasmine Moss, 30, is charged with misdemeanor Child Neglect and Child Abuse.

On February 15, Memphis Police received several complaints regarding a post on social media involving a young girl. A Memphis mother released photos showing her 5-year-old daughter helping to wax dozens of clients.

In one of the pictures, there is a little girl who detectives describe as applying hot wax to the private area of an adult.

The account that posted the image was used by Moss to advertise her hair removal business. Police believe the business is operated out of her home in the 4000 block of Glenbrook Street.

In the post, Moss wrote that her daughter waxed 24 clients over a span of time exceeding eight hours.

Jasmine Moss is set to appear in court Wednesday.

