Mom accused of siccing dogs on grocery worker sentenced to prison, Ohio officials say

A mom and daughter accused of siccing dogs on a grocery store worker have been sentenced in the attack, Ohio officials say.

Linda Snow, 65, and her daughter Jennifer Clark, 39, stole a cart full of food from an ACME grocery store in Akron in August 2019, prosecutors say.

When an employee went to the parking lot to confront them, Snow opened the door of a van and three dogs jumped out, prosecutors say.

Two dogs attacked the 55-year-old employee, leaving him with serious injuries, WOIO reported.

“In my 22-year career, first time I’ve ever seen anybody use a dog while in the commission of a crime,” Akron police Capt. D.H. Laughlin told the news outlet in 2019. “We have occasional dog bites where someone released the dog but this type of situation, never in my career.”

Snow pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felonious assault in May. She was sentenced this week to four to six years in prison, Cleveland.com reported.

In January, Clark pleaded guilty to robbery and endangering children. She was given a three-year suspended prison sentence, which means she’ll be on probation, and 90 days in jail, Cleveland.com reported.

