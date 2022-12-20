Mom accused of stabbing her 10-year-old son multiple times, Colorado police say

A mom is accused of stabbing her 10-year-old son multiple times before stabbing herself, Colorado police said.

While officers were en route to the home in Greeley on Dec. 15, dispatchers told them “an unknown suspect” had already fled the scene, the Greeley Police Department said in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 Facebook post.

Officers arrived to find the woman, 41, and her son with “multiple stab wounds,” police said. Both were taken to a “hospital with serious wounds and are now in stable condition.”

Police said their investigation showed “there was no unknown suspect” and that the mother was behind the stabbings.

After being cleared by the hospital, she was booked into jail on Dec. 18. Police say the third-degree felony charges include attempted first degree murder and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Baby and toddler brother found stabbed to death in bathtub, NY cops say. Mom charged

Brother found sister stabbed to death in 1978. Now man is going to prison, officials say

Son visiting mom for holidays finds her stabbed to death in garage, Georgia cops say