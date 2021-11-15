Mom accuses teacher of giving 6-year-old a concussion with stapler, Georgia police say

Authorities are investigating after a mother says her 6-year-old son was struck with office supplies at a school in Georgia. An employee has since been put on leave, WGCL reported.

Rosie Ohwuneme said her son kept complaining of a headache after she picked him from KIPP Vision Primary School in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 1, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News. He began crying “uncontrollable,” she said, prompting a visit to the hospital.

There, doctors diagnosed him with a concussion, Ohwuneme told police. When asked what happened at school that day, her son told her that “his teacher had hit him on the head with a stapler,” according to the report.

McClatchy News reached out to KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools for comment on Monday, Nov. 15, and is awaiting a response.

Ohwuneme met with school officials on Thursday, Nov. 11, and is now calling for the unnamed employee to be fired.

“He’s upset, he’s scared, he’s confused,” she told the news station of her son. “Just trying to get him back to at least 100 percent is going to be a while.”

The employee, who Ohwuneme said was a substitute, hasn’t been arrested or charged with a crime. Police said the incident is still under investigation.

