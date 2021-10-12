Mom ‘actively stabbing’ 1-year-old drops knife when officer confronts her, NC cops say

A police officer responding to a disturbance call at a home walked in on a young mom “actively stabbing” her 1-year-old daughter, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The child survived and is hospitalized, police said in a news release. She “is expected to make a full recovery,” officials said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday in an apartment on Taylor Street in north Greenville, about 85 miles east of downtown Raleigh.

“Upon their arrival, officers encountered 21-year-old Cierra Dyer arguing with a family member over the custody of her 1-year-old daughter,” officials said.

“An officer followed Dyer to the kitchen of the house and observed her ... actively stabbing the child.”

The officer confronted Dyer, and she “threw the knife on the floor and was immediately taken into custody,” officials said.

The child’s stab wounds were to the back, officials said.

Dyer has been charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. She is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center, officials said.

