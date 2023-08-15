Mom of alleged Home Depot shooter charged in the homicide

The mother of alleged Home Depot shooter Keith Agee has been arrested and charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

Keith Agee, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with the homicide of Brooklyn Sims after he allegedly walked into the Ninth Avenue Home Depot and shot her, grazing two others. The ECSO says that after an investigation into text messages between Agee and his mother, Sheila Agee, that they believe Sheila Agee knew and helped him carry out the shooting.

"The murder itself is unbelievable," Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said in the Facebook release, "but to know the mother knew about it and helped coordinate it is incomprehensible."

What to know: Home Depot shooting in Pensacola leaves one dead, two injured. What we know so far

Original report: ECSO: One person killed, two others shot in shooting at Pensacola Home Depot

In the conversation provided by the ECSO, Sheila told Keith that if he "don't come kill her you a mf b**ch" and told him to wait until "I put her out."

Keith: Buh that's another thing if she don't get out that car momma and I have to drag her out or can't ima ask u to step out Cuz I'm open the door jus shoot her.

Sheila: As long as you don't shoot me.

Keith's mother then said she would give him the address so he could kill Sims away from her daughter.

What happened on Friday at the Pensacola Home Depot?

The ECSO responded to Home Depot at about 1:22 p.m. Friday, on reports of an active shooter. Upon arrival deputies found Sims dead, a contracted employee through RGIS who was conducting inventory in the store.

One other contracted employee was grazed in the hand and a third employee grazed in the back, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons later confirmed.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said the information about the suspect was broadcast on the radio, and soon after Agee called the Pensacola Police Department from a nearby Mellow Mushroom restaurant to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Home Depot shooting: Mother of shooter charged with helping