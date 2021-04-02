Mom’s April fools prank goes wrong after she fakes being shot in Kansas

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;The street in Wichita, Texas, where police officers responded to a prank call on Thursday&lt;/p&gt; (Google Maps)

The street in Wichita, Texas, where police officers responded to a prank call on Thursday

(Google Maps)

An April fools prank went wrong after a mother from Kansas told her daughter she had been shot, and police forced entry into her home.

The mother, 58-year-old Arnthia Willis, was arrested following the incident on Thursday in the city of Derby, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Ms Willis allegedly told her daughter on the phone that she had been shot, causing the daughter to hang-up and phone 911 about a shooting.

When police arrived at Ms Willis’s address in Wichita, Kansas, they could not find anyone at the home and so forced entry.

Wichita Police Department (WPD) lieutenant Ronald Hunt said to reporters at the scene that up to 20 officers responded to the call, and that the prank was “very dangerous”.

Read more:

“Multiple police units, probably between 15 — 20 officers from the WPD as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” said Lt. Hunt.

Nobody was found at the property at the time, with Ms Willis still at work in the city of Derby, according to the Eagle, where she was arrested by Derby County officers.

“Through further investigation, we learned that this was an April Fools’ joke played on the daughter by the mother,” the lieutenant added.

“April Fools’ can be a good, funny little joke in some circumstances” but when it leads to a police response “it’s not funny any more,” he said. “This is a situation that is very dangerous”.

The lieutenant added that the prank by Ms Willis could be classed as a “swatting call”, in which first responders are dispatched to a specific location following a prank, often leading to arrests.

He said in this case, “that is going to be up to maybe the district attorney.” Ms Willis, according to the Eagle, was afterwards charged with suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance.

Recommended Stories

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • NCAA Final Four men's coaches make nearly twice as much in average salary than the women's coaches

    Check out the salaries of this year's Final Four coaches, ranked from highest to lowest. Unsurprisingly, the men's basketball coaches came out on top.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • A 'sugar baby' military veteran reveals what it's like to have 'sugar daddies' giving her cash, gifts, and free dinners

    Megan is one of 22,000 active duty and retired military personal on Seeking Arrangements, a website for sugar daddies to meet sugar babies.

  • Seven-year-old boy charged with rape in New York, report says

    Under current state law children aged seven and over can be arrested as juvenile delinquents

  • Hunter Biden, In CBS News Interviews, Describes Family Intervention, Says Laptop “Could Be” His

    CBS News released some excerpts from Hunter Biden’s sit down with CBS Sunday Morning and CBS This Morning, in which President Joe Biden’s son talks about a family intervention in the lead up to the 2020 presidential campaign and addresses whether a laptop at the center of a pre-election New York Post series was actually […]

  • These Grocery Items Are About to Get More Expensive

    We were also hoping to avoid certain 2020 flashbacks in the new year, so don't blame us for the bad news. However, the manufacturer of some of the most in-demand household products just announced that prices are about to go up. Yes, that includes toilet paper!The price increases will impact Kimberly-Clark's bathroom tissue, baby and child care, and adult care businesses in the U.S. and Canada. You likely know a few of these brands better as Scott toilet paper, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Huggies diapers, and Depends. (RELATED: Grocery Shortages to Expect in 2021, According to Experts)So, exactly how much pricier could these essential products get? Kimberly-Clark revealed that "the percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits." This means that a 1,000-sheet, 12-roll pack of Scott Toilet Tissue that retails for $9.78 at Walmart at press time could jump as high as $10.66, give or take.Almost all of the price increases will be in place by late June, Kimberly-Clark says. Walmart, Target, Costco, and Amazon all sell the brand's products, but the "chains can either absorb the higher prices Kimberly-Clark plans to charge or pass them off to consumers," according to CNN.Given the essential nature of these household items, price increases at the check-out line likely don't feel fair to consumers. Kimberly-Clark, for its part, says they "are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation."We've got the news you need to be a savvier shopper! For more, check out How McDonald's Is Quietly Rolling Out These Updates to Its Buns, then sign up for our newsletter.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Immigration detention facility staff fired pepper spray and chemical agents at migrants, disturbing photo shows

    An image from surveillance video at the La Palma Correctional Center shows staff at the facility lined up, spraying chemicals at detainees.

  • Notre Dame's rector: "15 or 20 years" needed for restoration

    The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics.

  • Tarrant County voters wonder why lawmakers want to make election participation harder

    Supporters say Senate Bill 6 and House Bill 7 are meant to bolster election integrity, but opponents argue the bills would instead suppress voters.

  • Wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma will never be the same. Here's why that's a good thing

    Winemakers have turned sour grapes into fine wine by converting some of 2020's liabilities into advantages.

  • Measles resurgent in Congo eight months after epidemic declared over

    A new measles outbreak has flared up in the Democratic Republic of Congo just eight months after authorities declared an end to the worst known outbreak in the country's history, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said. More than 13,000 cases of measles have been recorded in the country since Jan 1., the medical charity said, despite vaccination campaigns that have targeted millions of children across the country's remote jungle areas in the last two years. Congo's response to the epidemic has been hobbled by a health service suffering from decades of underfunding, mismanagement and war, as well as an Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

  • Publix opens COVID vaccine appointments to people 18 and up for a shot at Moderna

    Publix, following Florida guidelines, opens its vaccine scheduling to any Florida residents 18 years old and older on Friday, April 2.

  • Scotland's Salmond: independence more important than personalities

    Scotland's former political leader Alex Salmond said on Thursday his new pro-independence party, which could cost the ruling Scottish National Party votes in a May election, had nothing to do with his bitter row with the country's current leader. Salmond said people had been "quite upset" after he launched the Alba Party last week, stunning Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, his former protégé but with whom he fell out during a bitter legal dispute. "Frankly, the cause of independence is much, much bigger than personalities," Salmond told BBC radio.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Nursing homes drastically reduce COVID-19 infection rates after initial outbreaks

    Nursing homes drastically reduce COVID-19 infection rates after initial outbreaks

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.

  • Officials: Elementary teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old

    A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.