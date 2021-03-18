New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings

  • Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they've begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby S., right, stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Youngs Asian Massage parlor where four people were killed, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack on Tuesday that sent terror through the Asian American community that’s increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Massage Parlor Shootings

Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they've begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
One was new mother taking a rare break from caring for her baby girl. Another was an Army veteran who installed security systems in the Atlanta area.

They were among eight people killed Tuesday in shootings at three metro Atlanta massage parlors. Police have charged a 21-year-old man with the slayings.

Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent. Authorities have not released all of the victims' names but did identify 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned one of the massage businesses.

Here is a look at some of those who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 2019.

___

DELAINA ASHLEY YAUN

It was planned as a day for Yaun to relax.

Yaun and her husband arranged for someone to care for their 8-month daughter while they headed to Youngs Asian Massage Parlor. Family members said the couple were first-time customers, eager for a chance to unwind.

They were in separate rooms inside the spa when the gunman opened fire. Yaun was killed. Her husband escaped unharmed.

“They’re innocent. They did nothing wrong,” Yaun’s weeping mother, Margaret Rushing, told WAGA-TV. “I just don’t understand why he took my daughter.”

Yaun’s husband could hear the gunfire inside the spa but was helpless to save his wife, said Dana Toole, Yaun’s sister.

“He’s taking it hard,” Toole said. “When you’re in a room and gunshots are flying, what do you do?”

___

PAUL ANDRE MICHELS

Michels owned a business installing security systems, a trade he learned after moving to the Atlanta area more than 25 years ago. He’d been talking about switching to a new line of work.

Michels never got to settle on a career change. He was fatally shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor along with three others.

“From what I understand, he was at the spa that day doing some work for them,” said Michels’ younger brother, John Michels of Commerce, Michigan.

Paul Michels also might have been talking with the spa’s owner about how the business operates, his brother said, because he had been thinking about opening a spa himself.

“His age caught up to him. You get to a point where you get tired of climbing up and down ladders,” John Michels said. “He was actually looking to start his own massage spa. That’s what he was talking about last year.”

Paul Michels grew up in Detroit in a large family where he was the seventh of nine children. His brother John was No. 8.

Though they were born 2 1/2 years apart, “he was basically my twin,” John Michels said. Both enlisted in the Army after high school, with Paul joining the infantry.

A few years after leaving the military, Paul followed his brother to the Atlanta area in 1995 for a job doing low-voltage electrical work, installing phones and security systems. He also met his wife, Bonnie, and they were married more than 20 years.

“He was a good, hard-working man who would do what he could do to help people,” John Michels said. “He’d loan you money if you needed it sometimes. You never went away from his place hungry.”

  • What we know about the victims of the Georgia shootings

    Four of the eight people who died in a shooting spree by a 21-year-old gunman in Georgia this week have been identified by police.Why it matters: The fact that six of the eight victims are Asian women has left Asians and Pacific Islanders across America fearful and alarmed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here is what we know about the victims so far:The four identified victims from the Cherokee County shooting include: Delaina Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Paul Andre Michels, 52; and Daoyou Feng, 44. The four other victims in the Atlanta area shootings have not yet been identified. Yaun was reportedly meeting her husband for a couple's massage when the shooter broke in. Her husband made it out safely, though she did not.She was a mother of a 14-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter. Her loved ones believe she was a first-time customer at the spa, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Tan, who was originally from China and had one daughter, owned Young's Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga., the New York Times writes.She was killed two days before her 50th birthday.Feng had, per the Times, recently begun working at Tan's spa.Michels was a businessman and U.S. Army veteran. The 52-year-old was one of nine siblings and had been married for over 20 years.Of the six Asian women at the spa, four were of Korean descent, per South Korea's foreign ministry.The ministry said Wednesday, "Our government is closely watching the situation, holding a deep interest in the safety of our compatriots overseas."Another victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, suffered a non-fatal shot to the head that traveled into his lungs. He is in intensive care, per CNN. Hernandez-Ortiz was a father and husband to his wife, Flora Gonzalez Gomez.Editor's note: This story will be updated as additional information about the victims emerges.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

