Mom arrested as 2-year-old shot in southwest Ohio remains in serious condition

Parker Perry, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
2 min read

Mar. 9—A 2-year-old boy who reportedly shot himself Saturday night is still in serious but stable condition and his mother has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The woman arrested, identified by Montgomery County authorities as the boy's mother, was booked into Montgomery County Jail on a complaint of child endangering. Formal charges against the woman have not been filed as of Monday afternoon, but she was incarcerated at the jail without a bond.

Authorities began their investigation when they were called the 1900 block of Gant Drive in Harriston Twp at around 10:30 p.m. In the 9-1-1 call that was released to the Dayton Daily News, a different woman says that her nephew had shot himself and was in need of emergency responders.

"My sister, I guess she had a gun ... and my nephew just shot himself, he just shot himself. Please," the caller can be heard frantically saying while asking for help.

The caller said the boy shot himself in the stomach upstairs. The report from the sheriff's office says that boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Exactly what type of gun wasn't mentioned in either a sheriff's office incident report nor a press release from the office.

The caller told the dispatcher that the boy was laying on the floor and pain, but was awake and breathing.

"He's very hurt," the woman says.

According to the phone call, authorities responded to the house within three minutes of the emergency phone call. The sheriff's office said in the release that the child was taken to Children's Hospital and detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The incident remains under investigation and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact the office at 937-225-HELP.

