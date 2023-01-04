Mom arrested after 3-year-old found

Jan. 4—An Odessa mom was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Monday after two women found her 3-year-old son running around 31st Street naked.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a woman called 911 around 1:40 p.m. Monday to say she'd found the child crying and naked and when officers met her in the 2700 block of North Muskingum, another woman reported she'd seen the child on East 31st Street and followed him.

The boy was unable to provide any information to the officer and after dispatchers didn't receive any calls from someone missing a child, he began to drive around the neighborhood, the report stated.

The officer found a home in the 2900 block of North Tom Green with a wide open back door, the report stated. No one came to the front door when he knocked, but a few minutes later, Yanet Lopez Manzanet ran out the back door streaming for the child.

She told officers she'd fallen asleep and woke up when the officer knocked at her door, the report stated.

She was arrested on the state jail felony of abandonment/endangerment of a child. She remains in the Ector County jail and no bond has been set yet.