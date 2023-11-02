Mom arrested in Anderson with 6 abducted children to be sent back to Arkansas

A woman arrested in Anderson last month with six abducted children is expected to be returned to Arkansas, where she faces charges for allegedly kidnapping the children.

Trista Dawn Fullerton, 36, has agreed to be returned to Benton County, Arkansas, where she faces charges of abducting her own eight children and bringing them out to California. At the time of her arrest, six of the eight children were with her.

She agreed to surrender herself to Benton County authorities who will take her back to face charges there, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Fullerton was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 at the AMPM gas station in Anderson after someone reported her asleep in a pickup along with several children, according to an Anderson Police Department report on the incident.

When an officer arrived at the mini market, he found Fullerton asleep in the truck along with the six children, the police report says. There were no car seats in the vehicle, except for two in the bed of the pickup, the report says.

When the officer did a background check, he found out Fullerton had a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of abducting eight children, all of them her own, the report says. Fullerton also told the officer she was six months pregnant.

She was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of her arrest, according to the police report.

Fullerton was arrested and taken to jail, while the children were taken to county children's services, according to the police report. Since arriving in Shasta County, Fullerton had been living in Cottonwood. Two of Fullerton's other two children were located in Cottonwood, according to the police report.

Fullerton had lost her custodial rights to all the children and abducted them from their foster placements, according to Anderson police. A Superior Court docket listed Fullerton's home address in Rogers, Arkansas.

She was not charged with a crime in Shasta County, but was being held in jail on the warrant out of Arkansas, according to Briona Haney, a spokeswoman for the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Benton County officials have 90 days to retrieve Fullerton, but it is not unusual for extradition to take 30 days, she said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Woman arrested in Anderson with 6 abducted kids going back to Arkansas