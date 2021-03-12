Mom arrested in baby’s death 23 years later, thanks to DNA genealogy site, WA cops say

Brooke Wolford
·1 min read

A woman has been arrested in the death of her newborn son found 23 years ago in a trash can at a Washington gas station, police said.

The 50-year-old woman was linked to the crime using DNA from a geneaology website, a news release from the Seattle Police Department said.

In November 1997, officers responded to a call about a baby that was discovered dead in a Lake City gas station’s restroom trash bin. The baby had been born alive and detectives began investigating the case as a homicide, according to the release.

DNA was recovered at the crime scene, but investigators couldn’t find any matches in the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab’s database, according to the release. Surveillance video from the gas station provided investigators with a description of the woman.

While there were many potential leads found over the years, none led to a suspect, Q13 News reported.

Detectives began re-investigating the case in 2018. Using a public geneaology website, investigators were able to find a suspect whose DNA matched that found at the crime scene and fit the description of the woman on the surveillance video, police said.

Officers arrested the woman Thursday following an interview and booked her into the King County Jail. The police department did not release her name.

Her first appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told McClatchy News in an email.

