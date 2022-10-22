Mom arrested after bleach was thrown in a CMS bus driver’s face, authorities say

Police arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver this week.

Regina Nicole Fields was charged with assault on a school employee, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter Friday.

The driver was attacked just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue, according to CMPD.

Police haven’t said if they know what prompted the attack.

The attacker was a parent, WSOC reported, citing CMS officials.

CMS bus 1701 was headed to Winterfield Elementary School with nine students aboard, according to the station.

Medic reported treating a person at the scene for non-life threatening injuries, presumably the bus driver, although Medic doesn’t identify people its paramedics treat.