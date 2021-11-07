A mom was arrested for bringing a knife to a police station to stab the necrophiliac who raped her dead daughter

Nevres Kemal said she brought a knife to Colindale police station, in north London, when she was in a fit of rage. Kent Police, Google Maps

A mom whose dead daughter was raped by David Fuller stormed a police station he was being held at with a knife.

She told the Daily Mail that she was enraged after learning from police officers what Fuller had done to her child.

A police helpline has been set up to support the families of victims who were defiled by Fuller.

When Nevres Kemal learned that her dead daughter had been raped by 67-year-old necrophiliac David Fuller in a hospital morgue in Kent, England, she grabbed a kitchen knife and ran to the police station where he was being held.

Kemal arrived at Colindale police station, in north London, and vowed to "punish" Fuller, she told the Daily Mail.

"If I'd found him, I'm 99.99% sure I'd have put that knife straight through his heart because he'd put a knife through mine," Kemal told the media outlet.

But her plans were scuppered when "eight or nine" police officers handcuffed her, and later arrested her, she said.

Kemal was enraged, she said, after having just learned from police officers that her late daughter, Azra, was among at least 99 corpses Fuller had defiled while working at hospitals for a period of 12 years.

The news was delivered to Kemal last month as part of a £1.5m ($2m) scheme to draft 150 police-family liaison officers tasked with visiting the families of victims in Kent, Sussex, and Essex, in southeast England.

Police say that officers have now spoken to all the families of the 81 victims that have already been identified, according to the Daily Mail, but noted that hundreds of more unidentified corpses may have been defiled.

His youngest was a child, aged nine, and his oldest victim was a 100-year-old woman, Sky News reported.

A hotline has been set up, the police said, to help support those affected.

Disturbing details are emerging about Fuller's offenses, which also included the 1987 murders of two women. The Sun reported that he trawled social media for images of his victims' photos, including those of Kemal's daughter.

Fuller's family have said they are in "total shock" about his crimes, the New York Post reported.

"It's too horrific. I can't even take it in myself yet," said his ex-wife, Gill Palmer, in an interview with The Sun.

"My children can't talk about it. They're not in a good frame of mind. What came out has been a total shock. It's their father you're talking about," she added.

An unnamed nurse, who says she was in a relationship with Fuller for two years, told the Sunday Mirror that she was also horrified by the revelations. She described how she originally thought of him as an "ordinary, quiet man" and a "perfect gentleman."

"To think I'm associated with someone who did something so terrible is awful. I'm very lucky he didn't kill me," she told the media outlet.

The Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust has commissioned an independent investigation into how Fuller was able to get away with his crimes.

The UK's health secretary, Sajid Javid, told the BBC that the NHS has written to all trusts asking that mortuary access and post-mortem activists be reviewed.

Several British lawmakers, including MP Greg Clark, who is the representative for the constituency that contains the hospital where Fuller worked, have called for a public inquiry into how the abuse was allowed to happen.

Read the original article on Insider