Mom arrested after drugs that look like candy found during traffic stop, NC sheriff says

Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators became “impromptu babysitters” after arresting a Charlotte woman who had drugs resembling candy in the same vehicle as her infant last week.

Deputies searched 25-year-old Valerie Mason’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday and seized “a trafficking quantity” of MDMA, also called ecstasy or molly, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday. The Sheriff’s Office did not say how much MDMA was found.

Valerie Mason, 25, was arrested last week after investigators found drugs resembling candy in the same car as her infant child, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason was arrested, and investigators babysat her child until “a responsible family member” arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in MDMA, one count of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place CS and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said. She also was charged with one count of child abuse for trafficking illegal narcotics while transporting her minor child, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mason is being held under a $100,000 secured bond at the Union County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The narcotics seized during this traffic stop were produced in such a way that they resemble candy which may attract the attention of an innocent child,” Lt. Ben Baker said in the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post. “I encourage parents to be extra vigilant when checking their children’s candy to prevent a tragic overdose.”