Mom arrested in ‘horrific’ stabbings of two children, ages 7 and 8, Ohio cops say

A mother was arrested after Ohio authorities say she stabbed her 7 and 8-year-old children, according to media reports.

The 28-year-old woman called 911 about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, telling dispatchers she was outside the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo and had stabbed her two kids, WTVG reported. Deputies went to the woman’s home, about 6 miles away from the mall, and they found one boy and one girl suffering from stab wounds, according to WTVG.

“It’s really bad. What the officers witnessed when they walked through that house was pretty horrific,” Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said, according to WTOL. “It’s a tough situation.”

The girl was listed in critical condition at the hospital, while the boy is seriously hurt but not as severely as his sibling, deputies told WTOL.

“Life Squad got here real quick and got them to the hospital,” Navarre told The Toledo Blade. “Our officers helped triage the victims, and hopefully they did a good enough job that these little kids are going to survive. It’s a very difficult situation for everyone involved.”

Officers found the woman sitting on a bench outside the mall, WTVG reported.

She has been charged with “two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic assault,” The Toledo Blade reported. A motive for the stabbings is unclear.

Child among three people stabbed to death at apartment in Kentucky, police say

Child, autistic teen locked in U-Haul as mom ate at Waffle House, Mississippi cops say

One child dies and another hurt after woman throws them off bridge, Louisiana cops say