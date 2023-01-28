Mom arrested and jailed after her 3 children died in a house fire, NC police say

A 28-year-old Greensboro woman was arrested and jailed on Friday in connection with the deaths of her three children in a December house fire, Guilford County jail records show.

Police charged Brandi Labria Sturdivant with three counts of felony child abuse involving a serious injury, according to jail records.

Sturdivant remained jailed Saturday on a $150,000 bond.

The children, all under 5 years old, died after flames engulfed their home on Grimsley Street on Dec. 12, WFMY reported.

Firefighters climbed a ladder to pull them from their upstairs rooms, according to the station.

Police were called to the home just before 8 a.m. to help firefighters, WXII reported.

“Please keep your Greensboro Fire Department family and everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers,” fire officials said on Facebook the day of the fire.