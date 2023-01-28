Mom arrested and jailed after her 3 children died in a house fire, NC police say

1
Joe Marusak
·1 min read

A 28-year-old Greensboro woman was arrested and jailed on Friday in connection with the deaths of her three children in a December house fire, Guilford County jail records show.

Police charged Brandi Labria Sturdivant with three counts of felony child abuse involving a serious injury, according to jail records.

Sturdivant remained jailed Saturday on a $150,000 bond.

The children, all under 5 years old, died after flames engulfed their home on Grimsley Street on Dec. 12, WFMY reported.

Firefighters climbed a ladder to pull them from their upstairs rooms, according to the station.

Police were called to the home just before 8 a.m. to help firefighters, WXII reported.

“Please keep your Greensboro Fire Department family and everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers,” fire officials said on Facebook the day of the fire.

Recommended Stories