Mom arrested outside church after kids found shot in their beds, Pennsylvania cops say

A 38-year-old mother was arrested on Monday, May 1, after her young sons were discovered in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads, Pennsylvania authorities say.

The boys, ages 9 and 13, were found alive in the Upper Makefield home but are not expected to survive, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. They were rushed to an area hospital and are being kept alive so their organs can be transplanted, the district attorney said.

Trinh Nguyen, who fled after the shootings, is facing charges of two counts of murder, the district attorney said. She was caught around 11:30 a.m. Monday when officials at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church noticed her vehicle in their parking lot, Weintraub said.

The church officials called Upper Makefield Township police, who arrested Nguyen without incident outside the church.

Nguyen is also accused of trying to shoot her neighbor, but the gun did not go off, the district attorney said. The neighbor disarmed Nguyen before she fled in a Toyota Sienna.

Weintraub said police have “very strong leads” on a motive, but he did not go into further detail.

“It’s a very difficult image to get out of my head,” Weintraub said of the discovery of the boys.

The boys are students in the Council Rock School District, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

“We are aware of news reports and Facebook postings from local law enforcement regarding this situation,” the school district said in a statement around 1 p.m. “All building administrators are aware. We remain in close communication with law enforcement and have been advised that no additional safety precautions are needed at this time. As always, our counselors are available to our students.”

Upper Makefield is about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

