Mom arrested for picking up son who drove into 11 Fresno children, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of the 16-year-old driver who crashed into a bus stop full of students on Wednesday is now in jail after police say she helped her son flee the scene of the crash.

Officers say 36-year-old Yesenia Renteria picked up her son following the crash at Cedar Avenue and Tulare Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. when the 16-year-old driver behind the wheel of a truck collided with a bus stop. Witnesses described the vehicle as driving recklessly immediately before the crash. The incident put 11 children in the hospital.

Teen driver injures 11 kids at Fresno bus stop near school

According to police, the driver of the truck that hit them was seen getting into a white-colored vehicle occupied by two females. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it. Inside the vehicle, officers say they found the juvenile suspect, his sister, and his 36-year-old mother.

Officials say the juvenile suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and felony DUI charges. His mother was arrested on suspicion of felony accessory after the fact.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.