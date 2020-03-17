Mom accused of killing 9-month-old when she fell asleep with her kids

A Louisiana mother was arrested after authorities say while on drugs she fell asleep with her legs pinning her 9-month-old child face down on the bed.

Heather Lucille Hall, 28, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder after her child was found dead in her home, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Heather Lucille Hall. (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office) More

Deputies received a call to the home in northern Louisiana, about 97 miles east of Shreveport, for a report of a 9-month-old child not breathing, and when they arrived found a witness performing CPR on the child, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hall's boyfriend told authorities that Hall had fallen asleep in bed with her three small children. He said she was "sleeping on her back with her legs on top of the 9-month-old, who was lying face down on the bed," the affidavit states.

While attempting to wake Hall, the boyfriend said he realized the child was not breathing.

Eventually, Hall woke up and grabbed the child and ran into the kitchen, where someone else at the home started CPR. Hall told deputies that she used methamphetamine a few days prior to the incident and had taken ecstasy the night she went to sleep with her children.

Child Protective Services responded and took a urine sample, which came back positive for marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and amphetamines, the affidavit states.

Hall is being held on a $200,000. Online court records did not list an attorney for her.