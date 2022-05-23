Mom arrested after son’s body found in trunk of car during traffic stop, MN cops say

A Minnesota mother is in custody after police found the body of her 6-year-old son in the trunk of a blood-splattered car, news outlets report.

Despite concerns from social workers about Julissa Thaler’s mental health and criminal history, the 28-year-old was recently granted full custody of her son, Eli, WCCO reported.

Thaler was arrested Friday, May 20, in connection with the boy’s death, according to the outlet. An unidentified man was also arrested.

Police in Orono, about 18 miles west of Minneapolis, pulled over a woman driving a silver sedan matching the description of a suspicious vehicle, KSTP reported. The car was traveling on the rim of one of its wheels, and the back window appeared to have been smashed.

An officer saw the interior was stained with blood. Police searched the car and found the boy’s body in the trunk, the outlet reported.

“We have information that it’s domestic-related,” Orono Police Chief Corry Farinok, told the TV station. “We believe she’s involved.”

Though investigators have not named the suspects, the car was Thaler’s, according to The Associated Press.

Eli’s father had been fighting for custody of the boy, but full custody was given to Thaler in December, the outlet reported.

