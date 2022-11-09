A mom who asked a passenger to switch plane seats in a 'win-win' deal went viral. TikTokers think she made the controversial request the 'right way.'

Her video received over 1 million views. @annalyncook/TikTok

A mom went viral on TikTok saying she asked a fellow plane passenger to swap seats with her.

People praised her for offering them a better seat, saying she made the request "the right way."

Plane etiquette — especially these types of dilemmas — are a hot topic on TikTok.

A mom of two has been praised for the way she asked a stranger to switch seats on a plane so her family could sit together.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Anna Lyn Cook on the app, posted a video on October 31 saying that when she booked her flight, there was no option to book all seats together.

Cook said she tried to ask the staff at the gate to help, but when they weren't able to, she asked a fellow passenger to switch with her.

Cook said her original seat had "lots more legroom" and was "much better" than the seat that she was hoping to switch to, which she described as "pretty tight."

@annalyncook I would never ask anyone to switch seats unless I could offer them a better option. If they didn’t want to, I’d happily except that. Also - we ALWAYS pay extra to select our seats if we have the option. But sometimes things happen and it doesn’t work out. This guy was so nice and it was a win/win👍🏼 ♬ original sound - Anna Lyn Cook

"The guy who was sitting in the seat just came. He was like looking at the seat, putting his bag up. You could just kind of see on his face, 'I'm sitting here with all these kids,'" Cook said, adding that he was "so down" to move when she offered her seat with more legroom.

Cook captioned the video, "I would never ask anyone to switch seats unless I could offer them a better option. If they didn't want to, I'd happily except that. Also - we ALWAYS pay extra to select our seats if we have the option."

Her video received over 1 million views and 115,000 likes.

In the comments section, she was praised for the way she handled the situation. Many people said that this was one instance in which it was "acceptable" to ask someone to switch seats on a flight, and agreed with Cook that the "rule" for switching seats is offering something of equal or better value, and said she did it "the right way."

Story continues

Debates about flight etiquette have become increasingly common on TikTok, and many users have posted videos about how they refuse to swap seats for families who want to sit together, especially when they paid extra money for their seat or the person requesting the swap reacts badly to their response.

Most recently, a TikToker named Marisa Friedman went viral with a video about sitting in a first-class seat that she sais she paid "full fare for" and refusing to move when asked.

She was met with a mostly positive response, with many saying they thought her decision was fair, although some suggested that she should have had more "compassion."

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider