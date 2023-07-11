Mom attacks driver, smashes window after son can’t get off bus at new stop, TN cops say

A Tennessee mother attacked an elementary school bus driver because the driver wouldn’t let her son be dropped off at a new location, police said.

On May 24, a Memphis elementary school student was on his bus ride home when he didn’t get off at his regular stop, according to an arrest affidavit from the Memphis Police Department.

The student asked the bus driver to take him somewhere else, police said, but the bus driver told him it was against the rules and didn’t let him get off at the new stop.

The student called his mother, 30, who drove up to the school bus a short time later, police said.

The mom got out of her car carrying a baseball bat and started swinging it at the passenger side door, breaking the glass, according to the affidavit.

She walked around the bus with the bat to the driver’s side window, at which point the bus driver opened the front door to let the student get off the bus, police said.

The mother used the baseball bat to hold the door open, according to the affidavit, then climbed up the steps.

She “swung the bat” at the bus driver, hitting him repeatedly in the arm and breaking the rearview mirror, police said.

Then, the mom left the bus and drove away, according to the affidavit.

The bus driver had to go to the hospital for treatment. He “suffered severe swelling and bruising to his right arm and hand,” police said.

The student’s mother was arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism on July 10, according to jail records.

