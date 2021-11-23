Mom and baby missing, Washington cops say. Her phone and purse were left behind

A mother and her child have been missing for days after she left her Washington home on foot, police said.

Felicia Florendo and her 11-month-old son Koa Florendo were last seen on Nov. 20, the Vancouver Police Department said on Monday, Nov. 22.

Florendo left behind her purse, phone and other belongings before taking the child, police said.

The two haven’t been heard from since.

Florendo is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 90 lbs with brown eyes and dyed green hair, police said.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket. Her son had on a white or gray top and gray pants.

Police ask the public to call 911 if they have information about Florendo and her child.

Hikers find unresponsive man 11,000 feet up on Arizona mountain, sheriff says

Rescuers pull 9-month-old puppy to safety after plunge off steep California cliff

Person climbing through wall is trapped when stone collapses, Washington officials say