Mom banned as Orange elementary school volunteer after anonymous letter reveals OnlyFans page

As a volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary where her two children attend school, Victoria Triece has spent hours helping organize class parties and assist in lab assignments in her older son’s classroom, something she said she wanted to do ever since she became a mom.

“I always wanted to be involved in that aspect of life,” Triece said. “My mother did it for me and having her there was the best joy growing up.”

But the 30-year-old is no longer part of Orange County Public Schools’ ADDition volunteer program as of Oct. 13, after she was kicked off campus when an anonymous parent told higher-ups they found her page on OnlyFans, an adults-only site where subscribers pay creators to access explicit photos and video.

“It affected a parent who went and paid to see my content, but then they had to go send in these photos of me to the school and make me not be allowed to be around children anymore, which I’ve done and dedicated my life to for pretty much five years‚” Triece told reporters Thursday at the office of NeJame Law, where she’s being represented in a looming lawsuit. “I don’t know who was told what I do. And now I’m supposed to walk into the building and I don’t know what was said to my son’s teacher ... I don’t know what’s been said about me to anyone at that school.”

According to a letter sent to OCPS on Wednesday, Triece was told she would no longer be allowed to volunteer at the school on Oct. 13, though lawyers Mark NeJame and John Zielinski said she never received a formal letter of that decision.

“She understands that there’s going to be a percentage of parents who are going to be get up into their moral arms and wag their discriminating finger at her and say, ‘We don’t want you around our children,’” NeJame said. “Well, they wouldn’t have known about it because she kept it away from the children. You can’t access her unless you’re an adult.”

Triece said she had been on OnlyFans for more than two years before she was reported and that her work wasn’t a secret. Her public Twitter account, which features less explicit photos and links to the adult site, was created in 2016.

OCPS spokesperson Michael Ollendorf declined to comment on the letter or Triece’s volunteer record or her dismissal, citing “potential, pending or ongoing litigation.” But he pointed to several documents detailing guidelines for ADDition volunteers, none of which explicitly govern what volunteers do off-campus.

While volunteering, Triece said she dresses appropriately and has a good rapport with teachers and parents at Sand Lake Elementary. One parent, who heard about her dismissal, referred her to NeJame Law, which is seeking $1 million in damages from the school district.

Other parents have also reached out to show their support in recent weeks, Triece added.

“One minute of my job a day is not my whole life, it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” she said. “I think everybody’s just floored because they’re like, ‘We know you, we know who you are.’”

The incident isn’t the first where online sex workers were shamed after being publicly outed for their labor. In February, Crystal Jackson told reporters that her children were expelled from a Catholic school in Sacramento, Calif., after a “mean mom” found her content.

And in 2018, California mother’s sex work was being used in a custody battle by her ex-boyfriend, though she later won, reported In These Times.

Though no longer allowed to be a volunteer, Triece’s lawyers said they were told by OCPS prior to Thursday’s press conference that she would be allowed to chaperone field trips but would not be allowed on campus as a volunteer.

