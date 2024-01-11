Mom beaten in struggle with man trying to steal her kids’ Christmas money, TX cops say

A Texas woman was injured trying to fight off a man attempting to steal her purse in a bakery two days before Christmas, police told news outlets.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage shared by multiple news outlets.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, the woman told an employee at a Houston bakery that a man outside was acting suspiciously, KRIV reported.

The woman waited inside the bakery for the man to leave, but instead he went inside and told the woman to give him her purse, the news outlet said.

The woman can be seen going behind the counter and refusing to give the man her purse, in a video posted by KHOU. That’s when she and the man begin to fight over the purse. Video shows him hit her more than a dozen times.

“He started hitting me very hard on the head,” the woman told KHOU. “He wouldn’t stop hitting me.”

Two other men walked into the bakery and saw the fighting and intervened, KRIV reported. An employee locked the door, but the man tried to come back inside by hitting the glass door with a baseball bat multiple times until it shattered, police told the news outlet.

The man was unable to get back inside the bakery because of gates behind the glass door and left without the purse, according to KTRK. The woman, however, was left badly bruised.

The woman said she had money for her children’s Christmas gifts inside her purse. She said she is a single mother of three and works multiple jobs to provide for her kids, according to the news outlet.

“He told me, ‘Give me your bag,’ and I told him, ‘No, I’m not going to give it to you,’” she told KHOU.

Police are still looking for the suspect, KRIV reported.

