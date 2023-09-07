Mom boards school bus and tells daughter to start fight, NC cops say. She’s charged

When a school bus pulled to a stop in front of an apartment complex, police said the mother of a North Carolina middle school student got on.

She met her daughter in the back of the bus and “instructed her to fight another passenger,” the Greensboro Police Department said in an email to McClatchy News.

The woman has been charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Several female students were involved in a verbal altercation Sept. 6, the Guilford County bus driver told police.

The bus made a stop in front of an apartment building in Greensboro, where the mother of a student was standing by and attempted to board, police say.

With the mother’s encouragement, a fight broke out among three girls, according to the police department.

The bus driver notified Guilford County Schools transportation, which requested a school resource officer respond to the situation. By the time the officer arrived, the fight was over, police said.

A minute-long video of the school bus altercation made the rounds on social media, WGHP reported.

“(Guilford County Schools) and law enforcement officials are investigating an incident in which a parent of a Kernodle Middle student entered a bus at a bus stop where her child was fighting another student,” the school district said in an email to McClatchy News. “The bus driver intervened, and the fight was quickly stopped. The parent did not become involved in the fight. We’re grateful to the bus driver who followed GCS procedures and law enforcement who helped to keep students safe. This type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

In an interview with WFMY, the mother said she never touched any child other than her own and was just trying to look out for her daughter.

“I was just being a mom. Concerned for her child. Any mother would protect her child. I just don’t want to be labeled for my actions for putting my child first,” the parent told WFMY.

Greensboro is about 80 miles northwest of Raleigh.

