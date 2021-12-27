Mom’s boyfriend accused of horrific abuse in 3-year-old’s death, Michigan cops say

A 23-year-old Michigan man was charged with felony murder and child abuse in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter was found with multiple broken ribs in different stages of healing, multiple wounds consistent with cigarette burns, two black eyes, severe head trauma and a collapsed lung, The Oakland Press reported.

Deputies in Pontiac responded to reports of an unconscious 3-year-old on Dec. 18, Fox 2 reported. Upon arrival, they found the child not breathing.

She was taken to the hospital immediately, with deputies blocking off intersections to forge a faster route, The Oakland Press reported. She was later transferred to a children’s hospital in Detroit, where she died two days later.

The man, Shean Troy Amerson, told authorities he was giving a client a haircut in the kitchen when the girl became unconscious, and that her mother was at work at the time, Fox 2 reported.

Amerson was booked into the Oakland County Jail at 11:22 p.m. on Dec. 18, the day that the child was found. He faces charges of homicide and family cruelty and neglect, according to jail records. He also faces an additional charge for violating probation, records show.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement that it was hard to imagine a person being “so cruel and inhumane,” M Live reported.

“This poor tortured child deserved to be treated as a blessing and loved,” Bouchard said in the statement.

Amerson was arraigned on Christmas Day, M Live reported.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole, The Oakland Press reported.

Amerson is being held without bond, jail records show.

